Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 25th (AVTR, CAKE, CNX, DECK, DLR, HLF, HXL, NOC, NTLA, OBK)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 25th:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $36.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

had its target price raised by Stephens from $26.00 to $35.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $226.00 to $232.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $190.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $614.00 to $643.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) had its price target raised by Stephens from $37.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $605.00 to $610.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $272.00 to $280.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $210.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $185.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $190.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $87.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $159.00 to $170.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

