Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 25th (AVTR, CAKE, CNX, DECK, DLR, HLF, HXL, NOC, NTLA, OBK)

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 25th:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $36.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its target price raised by Stephens from $26.00 to $35.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $226.00 to $232.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $190.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $614.00 to $643.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) had its price target raised by Stephens from $37.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $605.00 to $610.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $272.00 to $280.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $210.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $185.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $190.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $87.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $159.00 to $170.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

