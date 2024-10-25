Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for approximately 1.8% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in IQVIA by 45.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.27.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $211.71 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.92. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

