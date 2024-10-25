Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 11,970 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,970 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $499,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA SDY opened at $140.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $144.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.26. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
