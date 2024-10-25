IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 9519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.86%.
Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Systrade AG bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $1,138,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at $289,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.
