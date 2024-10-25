iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Increased by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 29,748.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,829 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.6% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

IJR opened at $115.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

