iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,623,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381,121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,653,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890,264 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,112 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,756,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $124,848,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.