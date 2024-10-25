iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Holdings Increased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOO. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IOO traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,770. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.04. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

