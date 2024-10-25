iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in October

iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRHY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.57. 266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714. iShares High Yield Active ETF has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $52.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.71.

Get iShares High Yield Active ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.259 dividend. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.