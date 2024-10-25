iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE) Shares Sold by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBHE. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 7,156.3% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IBHE opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1413 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

