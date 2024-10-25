iShares MSCI Canada ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 65,141 put options on the company. This is an increase of 981% compared to the average daily volume of 6,025 put options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stairway Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,796,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4,746.7% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 365,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 358,094 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 417,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 240,860 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,475,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,106,000.

Shares of EWC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.79.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

