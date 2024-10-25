iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 149,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 137,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.25. 535,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,806,057. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

