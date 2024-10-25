iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Cut by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,019 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.23. 155,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,804,219. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.