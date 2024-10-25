iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 121,314 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 96,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

