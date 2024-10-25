iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Acquired by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVLU. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVLU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.50. 8,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,319. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $29.92.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.