iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 6,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $381.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.52 and a 200-day moving average of $356.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $385.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

