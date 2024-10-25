iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Reduced by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8,392.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,296,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,158,000 after buying an additional 1,280,922 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 258,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after buying an additional 16,668 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK remained flat at $91.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 43,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,167. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $94.26.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

