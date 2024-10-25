iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,485 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 40,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12,420.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,376,000 after buying an additional 235,736 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $124.43. 1,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.20 and a 200 day moving average of $117.46.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

