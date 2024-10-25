iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Down 68.6% in October

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the September 30th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.05. 42,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,625. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $143.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.