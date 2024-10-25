iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Down 68.6% in October

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the September 30th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.05. 42,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,625. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $143.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

