Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $910.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $40.84 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $51.75.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $33,867.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,360.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

