Jack Ross Purchases 300,000 Shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR) Stock

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Ross purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:SNYR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,004. Synergy CHC Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $10.00.
Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.