Jack Ross Purchases 300,000 Shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR) Stock

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Ross purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SNYR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,004. Synergy CHC Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Get Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) alerts:

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Synergy CHC Corp. provides consumer health care, beauty, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers brain health nutritional supplements under the FOCUSfactor brand name; lifestyle and wellness products and accessories, including tea, shakes, lollipops, supplements, apparel, and exercise accessories under the Flat Tummy brand name; products for hands under the Hand MD brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.