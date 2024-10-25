Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $15.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PYCR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $52,196.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,218 shares in the company, valued at $297,476.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paycor HCM by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,844,000 after acquiring an additional 710,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 149.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 364,025 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1,234.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 370,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 343,194 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 207.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 465,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 313,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,429,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,233,000 after acquiring an additional 213,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

