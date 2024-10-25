JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $40.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.21.

Shares of KDP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,663,371. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 733,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,504,000 after buying an additional 268,555 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 68,840 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $4,519,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 391,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

