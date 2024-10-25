Kava (KAVA) Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000509 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $369.66 million and $8.48 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,675 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

