KBR (NYSE:KBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. KBR updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.300 EPS.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE:KBR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.75. The stock had a trading volume of 898,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. KBR has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBR. DA Davidson raised their target price on KBR from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on KBR from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KBR

KBR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.