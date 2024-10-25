Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) PT Lowered to $40.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.67. 4,939,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,673,087. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

