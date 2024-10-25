KeyCorp Downgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Underweight

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Melius Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.91.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $230.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. Apple’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $13,433,768.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,137.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock worth $114,786,399 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.3% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 34,508 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 144,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

