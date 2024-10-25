KickToken Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.38 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $0.02 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007420 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,560.78 or 1.00022274 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007248 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00062484 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01130234 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.