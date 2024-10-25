KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at Barclays

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $149.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.14.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.62. 1,335,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,864. The stock has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.07 and its 200 day moving average is $113.73. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

