Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Has $27.19 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,113 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $27,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sensible Money LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 540,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 399,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,233,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,167,000 after acquiring an additional 155,933 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $28.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

