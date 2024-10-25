Knife River (NYSE:KNF) PT Raised to $110.00

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Knife River Trading Up 1.3 %

Knife River stock opened at $92.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.00. Knife River has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $95.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $806.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.81 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knife River will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the first quarter valued at $687,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Knife River in the first quarter valued at about $9,730,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Knife River by 59.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Knife River by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Knife River by 311.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

