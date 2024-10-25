Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.81, with a volume of 1201831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.39. The stock has a market cap of C$416.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.60 million. Kraken Robotics had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.0749482 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer David Shea sold 142,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$223,782.00. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.