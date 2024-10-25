Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a current ratio of 14.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 9.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

