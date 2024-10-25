Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,244 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699,141 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $552,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,242,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $532,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 16,023.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,065,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $351,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,275 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5,853.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,552,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $219,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Oracle Trading Up 0.6 %

ORCL stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.44. 766,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $486.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $178.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

