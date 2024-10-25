Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 2,346 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $49,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,658,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,606,000 after purchasing an additional 102,065 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.09. 199,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,816. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $58.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

