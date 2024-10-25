Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,881,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,458,758. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $165.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

