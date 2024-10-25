Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $18.65 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,989 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

ESGD traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.68. 25,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,031. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $85.04.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

