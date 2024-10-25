Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 18,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.7% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,097 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,838,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $176.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.23 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Walt Disney Company Profile



The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

