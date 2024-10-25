Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Raised to $80.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LW

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE LW opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.59. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $6,506,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 124,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.