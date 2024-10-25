Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 978,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 919,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,276,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,947,000 after purchasing an additional 897,954 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 812,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

