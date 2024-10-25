Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.97. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $84.18 and a one year high of $127.58.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

