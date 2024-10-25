Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Purchases 2,342 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 71.5% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cameco by 99.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 68.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ opened at $53.87 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 138.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

