Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Reduces Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises 0.6% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,909,000 after buying an additional 1,682,886 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,185,000 after buying an additional 1,552,333 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,234.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after buying an additional 1,067,971 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 680.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 803,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,804,000 after acquiring an additional 700,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,429,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after acquiring an additional 587,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

