Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 1,447 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. trimmed its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital makes up 1.1% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 30.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 39.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 431,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 121,754 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $2,473,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 30.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $20.78 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 12.7%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.