LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.40 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 5.61%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.
LendingClub Stock Performance
Shares of LC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.36. 550,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,842. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $15.52.
Insider Activity at LendingClub
In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $193,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,373,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,600,381.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,703 shares of company stock valued at $562,705. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About LendingClub
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LendingClub
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.