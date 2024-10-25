Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $619.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $604.00 to $619.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lennox International from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $583.92.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Lennox International stock traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $615.35. The company had a trading volume of 32,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $348.79 and a 12-month high of $627.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $591.48 and its 200-day moving average is $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.73. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennox International news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total value of $1,984,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,447,808. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total value of $1,984,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,447,808. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total value of $1,148,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,334.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,308 shares of company stock valued at $6,563,103 in the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $15,416,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International



Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

See Also

