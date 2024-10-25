Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $693.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Life Time Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Life Time Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LTH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,203. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $27.11.

In other news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $120,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,412.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $13,572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,929,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,804,786.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $120,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,412.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,229,662 shares of company stock worth $88,338,653 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

