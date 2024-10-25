LimeWire (LMWR) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week

LimeWire (LMWR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 25th. In the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $44.34 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LimeWire token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,389,916 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 299,389,916.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.14513223 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $2,672,990.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

