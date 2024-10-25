Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Michael Lindsell Buys 50 Shares of Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £743.68 ($965.57) per share, for a total transaction of £37,184 ($48,278.37).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Michael Lindsell bought 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £734.16 ($953.21) per share, for a total transaction of £18,354 ($23,830.17).

On Friday, October 18th, Michael Lindsell purchased 34 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £733 ($951.70) per share, with a total value of £24,922 ($32,357.83).

On Thursday, October 10th, Michael Lindsell bought 67 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of £740 ($960.79) per share, for a total transaction of £49,580 ($64,372.89).

On Thursday, September 12th, Michael Lindsell bought 100 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of £785.89 ($1,020.37) per share, with a total value of £78,589 ($102,037.13).

On Wednesday, August 21st, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of £792.48 ($1,028.93) per share, for a total transaction of £39,624 ($51,446.38).

On Friday, August 9th, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of £775.16 ($1,006.44) per share, with a total value of £38,758 ($50,321.99).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LON LTI traded down GBX 15.28 ($0.20) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 736.72 ($9.57). 633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 767.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 797.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 million, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.56. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 699.90 ($9.09) and a one year high of GBX 920 ($11.94).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

