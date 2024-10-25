Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Stock Price Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.48. 1,287,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,509,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $559.47 million, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 67.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

