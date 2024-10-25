LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08. LKQ has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in LKQ by 29.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 33.5% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 50,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

